    Kazakhstan's gasoline production up 28.9%

    15:47, 14 December 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's gasoline production for the past January-November rose by 28.9% than in the same period of 2017, the statistics committee of the Kazakh National Economy reports. 

    Production of kerosene rose by 23.1% against the previous year during the period under consideration.

    Volumes of ferro-alloy production rose by 8.1%, flat products decreased by 5.5%, refined lead grew by 0.8%, refined copper increased by 3.8%.

    Statistics Kazakhstan Oil and Gas
