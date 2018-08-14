Kazakhstan's GDP grows 4% in H1 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "GDP growth reached 4% in January- July, 2018. Weakening of inflationary pressure, high investment attractiveness and maintenance of upward trend in the basic economic sectors gave the basic impact to economic growth," National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov said Tuesday.

According to him, inflation is kept at the three-year minimum level.



"Since the beginning of the year the inflation rates hit 2.7%, thereat annual inflation made 5.9%. As of August 1, the country's international reserves totalled USD 87.7 billion, including the National Fund assets up to USD 56.8 billion, and gold reserves to the amount of USD 30.9 billion," he added.

