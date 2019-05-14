Kazakhstan's GDP growth made 4%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov gave an insight into the country's economic growth rates.

According to him, the country's GDP growth made 4% in January-April this year against 3.8% recorded in this January-March due to accelerated development in manufacturing sector, service industry, agriculture and steady construction rates.



"Since the beginning of the year the inflation rate reached 1.8%," Dalenov told the Government meeting.



He also added that the international reserves made USD 86 billion as of April 1. Investment performance outstrips GDP growth rates. Investments grew by 6.7%.