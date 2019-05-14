  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan's GDP growth made 4%

    10:59, 14 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov gave an insight into the country's economic growth rates.

    According to him, the country's GDP growth made 4% in January-April this year against 3.8% recorded in this January-March due to accelerated development in manufacturing sector, service industry, agriculture and steady construction rates.

    "Since the beginning of the year the inflation rate reached 1.8%," Dalenov told the Government meeting.

    He also added that the international reserves made USD 86 billion as of April 1. Investment performance outstrips GDP growth rates. Investments grew by 6.7%.

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!