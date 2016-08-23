  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s GDP to rise by 0.5% in 2016 – Bishimbayev

    21:39, 23 August 2016
    BELGRADE. KAZINFORM In 2016, GDP growth in Kazakhstan will make 0.5%, according to Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev who said it at the 1st session of the Kazakh-Serbian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic Cooperation.

    The Minister noted that Kazakhstan finished the last year with a 1.2% economic growth.

    According to him, in the first half of 2016, Kazakhstan observed 0.2% due to the Governmental measures. By the end of the year, the country is expected to observe a 0.5% growth.

    Following the session, Kuandyk Bishimbayev and Minister of Economy of Serbia Goran Knežević signed a special protocol. Besides, an Agreement on establishment of the Kazakh-Serbian Business Council was signed. 

