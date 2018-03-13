Kazakhstan’s Gerlits comes in sixth in biathlon event at Paralympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Member of the Kazakh National Team Alexandr Gerlits finished sixth in the men's 12.5-kilometre standing biathlon at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games in the Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learned from SPORTINFORM.

France's Benjamin Daviet won gold, while Ihor Reptyukh of Ukraine and Mark Arendz of Canada earned silver and bronze medals, respectively.

As for the biathlon sitting competition, our compatriot Sergey Ussoltsev finished 11th.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Alexandr Gerlits made history in PyeongChang as the best male para skier from Kazakhstan. Only one Kazakhstani para skier Lyubov Vorobyeva managed to clinch silver at the Winter Paralympic Games in Lillehammer back in 1994.