    Kazakhstan’s gold and currency reserves reached $29bn

    13:24, 24 January 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s gold and currency reserves reached $29bn, according to the National Bank Chairman Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Despite an instable situation at foreign markets and fall in annual average oil prices from $71.7 per barrel in 2018 to $64.2 per barrel in 2019, Kazakhstan’s gross international reserves in 2019 rose by 2.3% and reached $91bn. The volume of gold and currency reserves made $29bn and the National Fund’s assets made $61.9bn,» Yerbolat Dossayev said at the Government’s extended session.

    He added that the current account deficit in 9 months of 2019 was $4.3bn.



    Economy
