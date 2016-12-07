  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan's gold, forex reserves up - National Bank

    13:27, 07 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In November 2016 Kazakhstan's gold and foreign exchange reserves totaled $29,8 billion, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "According to preliminary data, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank amounted to $29,8 billion as of December 1," Chairman of the bank Daniyar Akishev said at a press conference on Wednesday.

    In his words, the reserves decreased in November due to closing out of currency swaps with the banks ($700 million in November and $4,8 billion since the onset of the year) and lower gold prices.

    "However, gold and foreign exchange reserves increased for $2 billion since the beginning of the year," Akishev noted.

    Total sum of Kazakhstan's international reserves, including the assets of the National Fund to the amount of $61 billion, reached $91 billion or nearly 70% of GDP.

    Tags:
    Economy Kazakhstan National Bank of Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!