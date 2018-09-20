Kazakhstan’s gold output 11.6% up in Jan-Aug 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the period from January-August 2018, Kazakhstan's production of raw gold and semi-processed gold, or in powder form, increased by 11.6% year-on-year (y/y) and amounted to 62,251 kg, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

In the accounting period, the production of raw silver and semi-processed silver, or in powder form, reached 638,640 kg, which is 11% less than a year ago.