Kazakhstan’s gold output 12.9% up in Jan-Sept 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the period from January-September 2018, Kazakhstan's production of raw gold and semi-processed gold, or in powder form, increased by 12.9% year-on-year (y/y) and amounted to 71,361 kg, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

In the accounting period, the production of raw silver and semi-processed silver, or in powder form, reached 711,280 kg, which is 10.4% less than a year ago.