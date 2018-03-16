Kazakhstan’s gold output up in Jan-Feb 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In January and February 2018, Kazakhstan's production of raw gold and semi-processed gold, or in powder form, increased by 4.7% year-on-year (y/y) and amounted to 13,562 kg, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, in the accounting period, the production of raw silver and semi-processed silver, or in powder form, equaled 151,425 kg or 10% less than a year ago.