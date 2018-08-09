  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan's gold refinery produced above 10 tons of pure gold in H1 2018

    13:34, 09 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tay-Ken Altyn gold refinery produced more than 10 tons of pure gold in the first six months of 2018, Kazinform reports.

    "The gold refinery sent more than 10 tons of 9999 refined pure gold bars to the National Bank," its representative Muratbek Zhanas told journalists.

    "This year the Tau-Ken Altyn refinery is expected to refine and sell 20 tons of gold to the National Bank. Besides, it refines scrap gold jewelry. The refinery plans to cooperate with the country's jewelers and sell them metal at the prices established at the London Stock Exchange," he added.

    Tags:
    Economy Industry National Bank of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!