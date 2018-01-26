  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers grab 8 medals in Iran

    20:50, 26 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh athletes collected 2 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals at the Takhti Greco-Roman Cup in Mahshahr, Iran, Sportinform reports.

    Recall that Almat Kebispayev (67 kg) and Demeu Zhadrayev (72 kg) won their respective bouts. The other two finalists from our country were not that lucky. Kudaibergen Tursynov lost to Kaly Sulaimanov from Kyrgyzstan (63 kg), while Kussein Mutsolgov was defeated by Iranian Saman Azizi (87 kg).

    The 2018 Cup bronze medal holders are Dastan Zarlykhanov and Meirambek Ainagulov (60 kg), Ibragim Magomadov (72 kg) and Azamat Kystaubayev (87 kg).

    The Takhti Greco-Roman Cup is a prestigious rating tournament. Each of its winners, finalists and bronze medalists received 8, 6 and 4 points, respectively.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!