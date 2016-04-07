Kazakhstan's gross international reserves amount to $92.8 - National Bank

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Foreign currency and gold reserves of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan increased to $28.5 billion in March 2016, Kazinform has learnt from the bank's press service.

The Kazakh National Fund's assets rose by 1.2% to $64.3 billion. According to preliminary data, gross international reserves of the country totaled $92.8 billion in March 2016.



In March, the National Bank kept the base rate unchanged at 17% with a symmetric interest rate corridor of +/- 2%.