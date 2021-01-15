Kazakhstan’s healthcare system should be patient-oriented, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s session of the Parliament underway in Nur-Sultan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart charged to pay great attention to the development of mass and children’s sports, Kazinform reports.

«The country’s healthcare modernization is of great importance. The topicality of this issue becomes evident amid the pandemic, the healthcare system should become patient-oriented, the interests, health and lives of patients should be given priority to,» President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the role of preventive medicine based on prophylaxis and early detection of diseases.

Besides, the Head of State said that the healthy lifestyle of people is fundamental conditions to form the healthy nation. He charged to pay greater attention to the development of mass and children’s sports.

The President stressed it is a priority task of strategic significance. It will be provided with great resources for further development.