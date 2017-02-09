Kazakhstan’s honey to be exported to China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Kairat Aituganov has informed that domestic apiaries intend to supply honey to China.

"Today many production enterprises propose to export a range of products to China, including meat. Many firms want to export honey. Kazakhstan's honey is highly valued in China. In May there will be signed an agreement on export of Kazakhstan's honey to China", the said the Minister.



Regarding export of wheat, the Vice Minister said that Kazakhstan's wheat supplies were ongoing, and production increased each year. According to recent updates, Kazakhstan's wheat is supplied to Vietnam through the transit corridor of China. As for meat, there are certain restrictions from the Chinese side because Kazakhstan firms have not been certified ye.