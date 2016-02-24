Kazakhstan’s Housing Construction Savings Bank to commission 21,000 flats in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Housing Construction Savings Bank plans to commission at least 21,000 flats in 2016, CEO of the Bank Aibatyr Zhumagulov told a briefing today.

As per the regions development program or as we call it “Affordable Housing - 2020”, we are implementing two important areas of the program – housing for all categories and housing for young families,” Zhumagulov said.

According to him, the Bank plans to sell around 459,000 square meters that is about 7,000 flats, in these categories.

“In whole, we plan to commission approximately 21,000 flats, i.e. several times higher compared to previous periods,” added he.