Kazakhstan's Ilyin, Vinokurov and Sapiyev to join Atyrau bike ride
15:08, 25 April 2018
ASTANA-ATYRAU. KAZINFORM "A charitable bike ride will take place on April 30 in Atyrau," governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.
"Above 1,000 people are supposed to take part in the event backed by a local entrepreneur. Olympic champions, namely, Alexander Vinokurov, Serik Sapiyev and Iliya Ilyin are expected to participate in the bike ride," Nogayev said.
A charitable campaign will be held there as part of the sports event to support 80 children.