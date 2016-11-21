Kazakhstan’s Independence is associated with Nazarbayev’s name

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - "The new tenge banknote featuring President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is simply unique", Executive Director of the Nuclear Society of Kazakhstan, Candidate of Political Sciences Natalya Zhdanova said.

In a quick interview with Kazinform Natalya Zhdanova told that not only did she highly appraised the style and design of the banknote, but also saw the profound meaning of the symbols put by authors of the souvenir banknote. "First of all, the method used to create the banknote is intaglio. Secondly, it is fancy: the panoramic views of Astana, ornament, tree of life and the portrait of the President. It has become a common thing to put the image of prominent people on banknotes therefore it is quite natural to adorn the new souvenir banknote with the image of Yelbasy ("president") who has contributed immensely to the country. Independence of Kazakhstan is directly associated with the name of the First President of the country. It think no one will pay this note - they will keep it as a collection. Among people this new banknote has been already called "presidential", - the Kazakhstan political scientist commented.