Kazakhstan’s infant mortality decreases by 5%

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s infant mortality decreased by 5% for the last year, Kazinform reports.

390,000 babies were born in Kazakhstan in 2020 that is 6% more as compared to 2019. Issues concerning children’s disease rates and satisfaction of needs in high-quality and available medical assistance continue to be relevant especially amid pandemic. The scientific centre of pediatrics and children’s surgery last year built a working group of experts to monitor and consult each severe coronavirus infection case and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children associated with COVID-19. The group brings together the best specialists of republican centres and medical universities.

Above 200 multidisciplinary team meetings, 1,000 consultations via TV were held for children in critical condition within a year. 900 sanitary aviation flights were performed to help 1,300 kids, including 360 newborns.

Children’s morbidity rate decreased in 2020 by 15% against 2019, infant mortality also dropped by 5%.

About 40,000 operations were performed on children last year, including 1,500 open heart surgeries and 1,000 operations for congenital defects. 40,000 hematopoietic stem cell transplants were conducted at two children’s republican centers in Nur-Sultan and Almaty.