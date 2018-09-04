Kazakhstan's inflation rates rose to 0.2% in August

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Inflation rates in Kazakhstan in August this year made 0.2% as compared to June and 2.9% against last December, the Kazakh Statistics Committee reports.

Last month foodstuffs prices decreased by 0.2%, nonfoods prices grew by 0.6%, paid services rose in prices by 0.2%. Since the beginning of the year as of September 1 prices for food commodity increased by 2.3%, nonfoods prices grew by 3.6%, paid services went up in price by 3%.