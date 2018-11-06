Kazakhstan’s initiative may mitigate world problems, says Jan Mládek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Initiative of Kazakhstan at the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit may mitigate world problems, Director of the Czech Institute of Applied Economics and former Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, Jan Mládek, maintains, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today's world is in a difficult situation. The number of trouble spots around the world is growing. International relations are facing the burden of the rise of sanctions, trade wars, terrorism, and other tensions. Refuge crises are threatening the political stability of many countries in the world. There is the risk that such tensions may lead as a minimum to local wars. Classical channels international communication are not working sufficiently. In such situation is reasonable to look for other mechanisms to solve international conflicts of all kinds. One of such initiative has been raised by Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Oct. 18-19 Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit in Brussels where he called European and Asian leaders to avoid escalating current global conflicts and come to Astana to resolve them," said Jan Mládek.

The expert also highlighted that Astana is nowadays a place where many international conflicts are solved: Ukraine, Syria. According to him, "if the leaders of major powers (the EU, the USA, Russia, China, and India as a minimum) would meet in Astana it could bring a very needed breakthrough in the international relations and could help create a better world in the future.".

It is to be recalled that the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was held in Brussels on October 18-19 this year.

Taking the floor at the plenary session of the Asia-Europe Forum Summit in Brussels, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said that international policy has reached its peak of tension amid growing conflict proneness of the world and increasing number of sanctions and trade wars.

Kazakhstan's initiatives on intensifying regional cooperation of financial institutions (in the context of the AIFC development) and strengthening the inter-religious dialogue were included in the final document.