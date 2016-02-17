Kazakhstan’s initiative on establishing Islamic Organization for Food Security presented in UAE

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture (GFIA) has kicked off in Abu Dhabi.

At the event vice minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev presented the concept for the implementation of Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative on the establishment of the Islamic Organization for Food Security headquartered in Astana.

In addition, Mr. Kosherbayev spoke at the forum which joined 4,500 participants from 85 countries. This event was also attended by such organizations as Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), International Center for Agricultural Research in Dry Areas (ICARDA), as well as International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA).

The Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture brings together public decision-makers, private sector champions and civil society leaders who develop and catalyze innovations for sustainable agriculture. Through cross-sector collaboration the Forum aims to identify solutions that can bring about a food-secure future.