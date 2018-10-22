Kazakhstan's initiatives included in final document of ASEM Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Chair's Statement adopted at the end of the 12th ASEM Leaders Summit covers the issues of inter-related cooperation in politics and security, economy and finance, educational and cultural-humanitarian spheres, Kazinform learnt from the MFA's press service.

Kazakhstan's initiatives on intensifying regional cooperation of financial institutions (in the context of the AIFC development) and strengthening the inter-religious dialogue were included in the final document. The document contains also priority areas of cooperation for our country, namely in vocational-technical education, transport, logistics, food security, energy and innovations as well energy efficiency technologies.



Noteworthy to say that the ASEM Forum gives a special attention to the interrelatedness on the Eurasian continent which is aimed at rapprochement of the countries, people and communities in order to activate deeper economic and humanitarian interaction.



On the threshold of the Summit, the European Union adopted the EU Strategy on interrelation with Asia. The strategy aims at deepening economic diplomacy with a focus on expansion of multilateral and free trade and enhancing EU's role in ensuring security in Asia. The document is focused on the Central Asian region and, in particularly, on Kazakhstan with the consideration of its ‘bridge role' between Europe and Asia.