Kazakhstan's initiatives included into draft of OIC Summit final communique

ISTANBUL-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's initiatives were fully supported and featured into the draft of the final communique of the 13th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, the Akorda's press service reports.

Participants of the Istanbul Summit welcomed the Joint Declaration of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the process of Islamic Reconciliation adopted on April 13, 2016. In this light, it was decided to launch the process of Islamic Reconciliation as a new paradigm of relations in the Islamic world by demonstrating goodwill and constructive approach to the issues of interstate relations and peaceful settlement of disputes.



The OIC Secretary General will hold consultations with its member states and will present a comprehensive plan of actions on the process of Islamic Reconciliation at the next session of the Council of OIC Foreign Ministers, if necessary.



The Istanbul Summit also lauded the creation of the Islamic Organization for Food Security in Astana (IOFS) as a new specialized body of the organization and expressed hope it will play an active role in the strengthening of cooperation between the OIC member countries in that important sphere. Given the strategic importance of this initiative, the final communique calls on the OIC member states to ratify the IOFS Charter as soon as possible in order to ensure unimpaired functioning of the organization and partake in the inauguration session of the IOFS General Assembly set to be held in Astana on April 28, 2016.



Participants also backed the framework proposal of the Kazakh President on implementation of the initiative called the Islamic infrastructural integration aimed at the promotion of sustainable and inclusive economic growth, regional integration and establishing of cooperation between the OIC member states.



The Summit welcome the proposal of President Nazarbayev to hold the 2017 OIC Summit on science and technologies on the margins of EXPO 2017 in Astana and called on all OIC member states to partake in the upcoming International specialized exhibition themed Future Energy enabling participants to solidify scientific and technical, political and cultural cooperation in order to achieve sustainable development goals.



Participants of the Istanbul Summit urged the OIC member countries to support Kazakhstan's bid as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.



The Summit also praised and welcomed contribution of the OIC member countries, including Kazakhstan, into the settlement of the Syrian crisis and restoration of peace in that country.



Participants of the Summit welcomed the holding of Religions for Peace Forum under the aegis of the UN in New York City on May 6, 2016.

The Summit highly appreciated the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Kazakhstan as it is aimed to promote the formation of culture of tolerance and mutual respect opposed to the ideology of hatred and extremism.