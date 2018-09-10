Kazakhstan's institute performed above 250 renal transplantations since 2012

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Doctors of the Syzganov National Research Centre of Surgery have performed more than 250 renal transplantations since 2012," its head, Professor Bolatbek Baimakhanov, told Kazinform.

"As of today, 138 patients have received kidneys from deceased donors, while 944 patients underwent successful kidney transplantations from living donors countrywide since 2012.



Renal transplantation extends the patient's lifespan by 1.5-2 times as compared to other renal replacement therapy options, improves the quality of life rescuing the patient from being constantly attached to renal dialysis machine for four hours a day, three times a week," he stressed.



As statistics read, the five-year survival of the transplanted kidney is 87%, of the patients who underwent kidney graft is more than 90%. The average lifespan of the kidney transplanted from the live relative donor is 12-15 years, from a deceased donor is 7-9 years.