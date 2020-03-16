Kazakhstan’s int’l reserves reach about $90 bln, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the impact of coronavirus on the global economy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We have witnessed the extremely negative impact of coronavirus on the global economy. Basically, it is about reformatting the entire world economic system,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during his address to the nation.

According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan feels the consequence of this monumental crisis. «Thanks to the forward-looking policy of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, the international reserves of our country have reached about USD90 billion,» the President emphasized.

This is a serious guarantee of maintaining the stability of our economy and fulfilling the social obligations of the state, K. Tokayev concluded.