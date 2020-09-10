  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s international reserves touch $94.1bn

    10:51, 10 September 2020
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – As of the end of August, Kazakhstan’s international reserves have hit $94.1 billion dollars, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the preliminary data, the country’s international reserves including the National Fund’s assets stand at $94.1bn. The National Bank’s international reserves have increased by $22 million in one month and totaled $35.4 billion.

    The preliminary data show that the National Fund’s currency assets have risen by $0.44 billion and reached $58.68 billion in August.

    According to Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Aliya Moldabekova, an increase of over 6.5% in the stock market in August as well as a 0.34% rise in the bond market resulted in investment revenue of around $1 billion. The Fund’s foreign exchanges gains have been $112 million.

    287 billion tenge have been withdrawn from the Fund this August as part of guaranteed transfer.


    Kazakhstan News
