  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan’s intl reserves rise by 0.22% in Jan 2019

    13:18, 08 February 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per the National Bank’s preliminary data, Kazakhstan’s international reserves in January 2019 rose by 0.22% against December 2018 and reached $88.838bn, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Gross international reserves of the country in January dropped by 1.08% to $30.592bn while net international reserves decreased by 1.11% and made $30.102bn.

    The NB’s assets comprised $58.246bn having increased by 0.91%. The volume of assets in freely convertible currency made $15.572bn (-5.83%).

    The volume of gold assets rose by 4.37% and made $15.02bn.

    Tags:
    Economy Statistics National Bank of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!