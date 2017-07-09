Kazakhstan's investment climate presented in Lanzhou

BEIJING-LANZHOU.KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev made a presentation of Kazakhstan's investment climate at the forum on practical cooperation between China and the countries along the Silk Road in Lanzhou, Gansu province this week, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

In his speech Kazakhstani diplomat touched upon preferences for foreign investors, reforms conducted to optimize national legislation and the National investment strategy of Kazakhstan.



Ambassador Nuryshev noted that since Kazakhstan is committed to global and regional integration processes, it seeks to deepen trade and economic cooperation and erase barriers on the way of investment and trade.



He also invited Gansu officials to take part and demonstrate the province's latest innovations in the sphere of renewable and alternative energy during the Gansu Week at Astana EXPO-2017 this August.



The delegation of the province was also invited to attend the Cross-Border Cooperation Forum between Kazakhstan and China set to be held this September in Nanning.



In attendance at the forum in Lanzhou were Vice Minister of Commerce of China, SCO Secretary General, ambassadors of Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Yemen, businessmen and many others.