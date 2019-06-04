Kazakhstan's investment opportunities discussed in Qatar

DOHA. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan led by Chairman of the MFA Investments Committee Bakhyt Batyrshayev paid a visit to the State of Qatar.

The delegation consisted of the representatives of the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry, JSC NC Kazakhstan Engineering, JSC Shymkent Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation and JSC Astana Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation, the press service of MFA informs.



During the visit the delegation met with the representatives of Qatar Investment Authority, Ministry of Municipality and Environment, Widam Food Company, Barzan Holdings and Q-Post.



The participants discussed the implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan in agriculture, telecommunications, and mining and textile industries. Special attention was given to food security of Qatar in the context of using potential of Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector. Qatar also expressed interest in joining the process of privatization of state-owned assets of Kazakhstan.



At the end of the talks the sides reached certain agreements.

