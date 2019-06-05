Kazakhstan's investment opportunities presented at The Future of Asia Intl Conference in Japan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan participated in the 25th International Conference The Future of Asia in Tokyo, Japan. During the event, the delegation consisting of the ambassadors-at-large Yerlan Khairov and Batyrkhan Kurmanseit as well as the representatives of Kazakh Invest held a series of meetings with the leading technology companies and organisations of Japan, the press service of Kazakh Invest informs.

At a meeting with the representatives of Toyota Tsusho, the parties discussed cooperation opportunities in agribusiness and development of projects with the prospects of exporting products to Japan. Investors also expressed a strong interest in importing buckwheat from Kazakhstan, which is a popular ingredient in Japanese noodles. Additionally, foreign entrepreneurs showed interest in the introduction of 5G technology in Kazakhstan.

The representatives of Kazakh Invest informed investors from The Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) about the existing projects in the field of rare-earth metals extraction, including nickel and cobalt. Investors, in turn, expressed interest in implementing projects for the extraction of uranium and tungsten.



Sojitz transnational company, with a more than 50 years of experience in transportation industry around the world, expressed an intention to implement a project for the production of containers and sleepers for railways, as well as the creation of a logistics hub in Kazakhstan. The investors showed also interest in opportunities in agribusiness, petrochemistry and ICT.



At a meeting with Jetro company, the sides agreed on assistance in organization of an investment forum with the participation of Japanese companies in September this year.



The Future of Asia is an international gathering where political, economic and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region offer their opinions frankly and freely on regional issues and the role of Asia in the world. Held by Nikkei every year since 1995, it is considered one of the most important global conferences in Asia.