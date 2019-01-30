Kazakhstan’s investment opportunities presented to business circles of Omsk
AIFC Managing Director Aidar Kazybayev stressed that the AIFC has English common law, as well as an independent court and arbitration. At the same time, participants in the proceedings may independently choose arbitrators, including from the Russian Federation, and the language in which the dispute will be considered. He also noted the geographical availability of Astana for Russian entrepreneurs.
"Attracting investment and financial-industrial enterprises of the Ural-Siberian region of Russia to the AIFC site is an important task of strengthening interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation. By the beginning of the work of the Border Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia, scheduled for autumn 2019, the parties intend to demonstrate real projects of mutually beneficial cooperation within the AIFC," said Kazybayev.
During the presentation, participants were informed about the exclusive institutional conditions at the AIFC site and access to a wide range of financial instruments that will attract additional funds for the further development of Omsk SMEs, including from Western and Asian markets.
At the end of the presentation, bilateral meetings were held, during which representatives of SMEs received detailed answers to their questions, as well as consultations on the registration procedure at the AIFC and support of participants.