Kazakhstan’s investment opportunities presented to business circles of Omsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The presentation of the investment opportunities of Kazakhstan and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) for representatives of the business community with the participation of the Minister of Economy of the Omsk Region Mr. Galyamov took place in Omsk, the AIFC's press office informs.

AIFC Managing Director Aidar Kazybayev stressed that the AIFC has English common law, as well as an independent court and arbitration. At the same time, participants in the proceedings may independently choose arbitrators, including from the Russian Federation, and the language in which the dispute will be considered. He also noted the geographical availability of Astana for Russian entrepreneurs.



"Attracting investment and financial-industrial enterprises of the Ural-Siberian region of Russia to the AIFC site is an important task of strengthening interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation. By the beginning of the work of the Border Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia, scheduled for autumn 2019, the parties intend to demonstrate real projects of mutually beneficial cooperation within the AIFC," said Kazybayev.



During the presentation, participants were informed about the exclusive institutional conditions at the AIFC site and access to a wide range of financial instruments that will attract additional funds for the further development of Omsk SMEs, including from Western and Asian markets.



The speakers also mentioned that the infrastructure of the AIFC will become a platform for the PRC "Belt and Road" initiative. The mechanism for financing infrastructure projects will be provided by the AIFC Exchange (AIX).



At the end of the presentation, bilateral meetings were held, during which representatives of SMEs received detailed answers to their questions, as well as consultations on the registration procedure at the AIFC and support of participants.