Kazakhstan's investment potential presented in India

BEIJING-NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in India has presented the investment potential of Kazakhstan at India's role in the Contemporary Global Economy seminar held in New Delhi, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

The event was organized by the Indian Achievers Forum, the non-governmental organization for small and medium businesses consisting of nearly 7,000 companies and organizations. Over 200 representatives of Indian business circles, government officials and parliamentarians attended it.





It is noteworthy that at the end of the seminar Bolat Sarsenbayev, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India, was honored with the Indian Achievers Award 2017 for his contribution to the development of the Kazakh-Indian relations within the Annual Award Ceremony for the persons who contributed to the development of the economy, health and science of India.



