Kazakhstan’s involvement in financing Baikonyr is crucial – Petrenko

BAIKONYR. KAZINFORM The draft general layout of Baikonyr town's development till 2035 was approved at the Kazakh Government's meeting, according to Chief of local administration Anatoly Petrenko.

Petrenko says that the presentation of Baikonyr’s general layout was held with the participation of Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Kazinform reports.

The general layout has been developed for more than 6 years. Both Russian and Kazakhstani experts contributed to it.

“I am confident that the implementation of Baikonur town’s general layout and fulfillment of the decisions taken at the 4th sitting of the Kazakh-Russian Intergovernmental Commission for Baikonur complex (on involvement of Kazakhstan in financing of Baikonur) will play an important role in development of the town,” he says.