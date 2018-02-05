Kazakhstan's Issaliyev named top scorer of 2018 Bandy World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 2018 Bandy World Championship ended in Russia's Khabarovsk with the hosts grabbing the title, Sports.kz reports.

In the finals, Russians beat Sweden 5-4. Team Kazakhstan finished in fourth after losing the bronze final to Finland 4-8.

Captain of the national team of Kazakhstan Rauan Issaliyev topped the goalscoring charts of the tournament with 21 to his name, while Viktor Chernyshev and Ruslan Galyautdinov made the most assists - 9 each.

Erik Säfström of Sweden became the best defenceman, while Russia's Maxim Ishkeldin took the best forward title, and another Swede Daniel Berlin was named the best player of the tournament.