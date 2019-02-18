Kazakhstan's Karaganda region beats investment promotion records

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Last year Karaganda region attracted KZT 470 bln of investments. It is the highest figure for the past 25 years, internal policy department of the region reports.

85 % of investments are private. In 2017, the region attracted KZT 363.3 bln.



The volume of investments grew thanks to large projects realized there, such as the Saran LPP solar power station, Sary-Arka Copper Processing cathode copper plant, Forever Flourishing (Middle Asia) Pty Ltd steel making plant, the second line of Altynalmas gold recovery plant and the first stage of Alfaruh LLP wholesale distribution centre, etc.



45 large investment projects worth KZT 2 trln are being realized in the region to date, including 17 with participation of foreign capital up to KZT 1.4 trln.



"This year the authorities of the region set a task to attract KZT 520 bln of investments into the region. It is planned to launch a package of big projects, namely, a polymetallic ore processing factory worth KZT 64 bln, a ferroalloy plant worth KZT 32 bln, an industrial gas production plant up to KZT 30 bln, etc.," deputy governor of Karaganda region Almas Aidarov said.