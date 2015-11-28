Kazakhstan’s key role in Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The current media spotlight on Kazakhstan highlights the strategic role that it is playing not only in Central Asia but also at the international level. But what is striking - and at times frustrating - is how reporting and analysis can be distorted to fit narratives which have no relationship to what's actually happening.

Journalists tend to see events in our region through the prism of the Great Game revival in Central Asia. Accordingly, they project the recent visits by the leaders of China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Japan, and the US as power play on the chessboard of international politics.

Maybe, it makes a good headline, but it is not a true story. Kazakhstan will not remain a silent spectator in the fast changing scenario, as our country is shaping its own destiny dictated by its national and international interest.

We have strengthened our ties with countries across the world. We have forged strategic ties with both Russia and China. Europe is our biggest trading partner, while the US remains our second biggest foreign investor after Europe.

This is the result of our multi-dimensional foreign policy. Our economic progress — reflected in our 19-fold growth in the GDP since independence — is also based on a liberal trade and investment policy. To this end, we also helped in launching last year the Eurasian Economic Union and became a full member of the WTO.

Far from being at the center of a re-run of the Great Game, Kazakhstan is, if you like, at the heart of what could be a Great Gain for all in terms of regional and global stability and prosperity, and is promoting this vision for all to embrace. That is why, during the last two months, President Nazarbayev held extremely productive meetings with President Xi Jinping, President Vladimir Putin, President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He also had very successful back-to-back visits to London, Paris and Qatar as well.

At the GCC level, Saudi Arabia and the OIC have extended their full support to Kazakhstan’s bid for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council 2017-18. The Kingdom has also expressed its intentions to participate in the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.

According to Chairman of the Board of the National Company “Astana EXPO-2017” Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Saudi Arabia is investing in research related to alternative energy sources, which will be one of the highlights of the expo.

These countries want to strengthen their relations with Kazakhstan as partners in progress. As US Secretary of State John Kerry explained, America is not pursuing a “zero- sum game” in central Eurasia but believes that greater engagement by all will benefit all. This is a message, which we wholeheartedly welcome and which, I hope, all those watching and commenting on Kazakhstan will like to hear.

It is Kazakhstan’s size and unique geography, which enables it to act as a bridge between economic powerhouses of the East and the West. New road links will cut by more than half the time it takes goods to be shipped by sea between China and Europe. Modern rail and road connections — linking to new port facilities on the Arabian Gulf — are also providing fresh opportunities for trade and new markets to the south.

These developments form part of the $9 billion domestic investment in improved connectivity that we are making through the Nurly Zhol — or Bright Path — program. More importantly, these connectivity lines will not only serve just as transit “conduits” between east and west, north and south but will also become lifelines for local communities along the way in terms of creating and boosting local markets, empowering local businesses and private sectors, thus promoting prosperity, peace and stability in the entire area.

The idea of Central Asia being at the heart of global trade linking the East and the West is not new. We have been playing this role for centuries.

There is, of course, another common narrative when talking about Kazakhstan and Central Asia. It is the one which ignores what our citizens have together achieved and focuses instead simply on what more needs to be done. It is a view, which suggests Kazakhstan, after less than 25 years as an independent country, has become a finished product, which is not at all correct.

We know there is a lot more to be done, including our commitment to continue democratic reforms. We do not claim, as should no country, to be a perfect Jeffersonian democracy. It would, however, be remarkable if we were. Our young nation had neither the tradition of democracy nor democratic institutions to build on that legacy. We had to start from scratch. But we are determined to rev up the pace of reforms, as proved by President

Nazarbayev’s comprehensive 100 Concrete Steps reform program following his re-election in April. These measures focus on human resource development, enhancement of good governance and the rule of law, promoting transparency and accountability at all layers of the government and society.

Just as outside support has been crucial in driving our economic progress, we want our international partners — both countries and NGOs — to help us build our democracy and also our nation. We welcome all constructive dialogue and advice.

But we expect in turn that Kazakhstan’s achievements in creating a prosperous country from the wreckage of the Soviet Union and in building a harmonious society amid its cultural diversity in a trouble-prone region are not overlooked.

Author: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov

Source: The Arab News