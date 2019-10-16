Kazakhstan, S Korea debate strategic partnership prospects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received visiting Foreign Minister of South Korea Kang Kyung-wha, the Akorda press service reports.

Kang Kyung-wha arrived in Nur-Sultan to attend the 12th sitting of the Central Asia–Republic of Korea Forum.

The sides exchanged opinions on the current state and prospects for bilateral strategic partnership, and debated the progress of realization of the agreements achieved at the high level.

The Head of State noted the high dynamics of bilateral trade and investment and technological cooperation, cultural ties.

«The visit of your President to Kazakhstan paid in April this year was very productive. The Fresh Wind program signed during the visit is of great importance in view of giving an additional impetus to the development of cooperation between our nations. We are interested in boosting cooperation in the sphere of economy and business,» President Tokayev said.

In her turn, the Foreign Minister conveyed the greetings on behalf of President Moon Jae-in and confirmed the readiness to further deepen the partnership.