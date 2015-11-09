Kazakhstan, S Korea discuss military cooperation in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan colonel-general Saken Zhasuzakov has met today with Admiral Jung Ho-sub, the Chief of Naval Operations of the Republic of Korea, in Astana.

At the meeting the sides discussed the ways to strengthen cooperation between the naval forces of South Korea and Kazakhstan, the ministry's press service reports. Utmost attention was paid to training of Kazakhstani personnel at South Korean military academies, training of the special forces units at the training centers of South Korean naval forces as well as prospects and development of military cooperation between Kazakhstani and South Korean naval forces. Concluding the meeting, Admiral Jung Ho-sub thanked the Kazakh side for cordial reception and praised fruitful talks in Astana.