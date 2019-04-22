Kazakhstan, S Korea signed a number of documents

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and South Korea signed a number of documents as part of Korean President Moon Jae-in's visit to Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

These are:

1) Joint statement of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Republic of Korea;

2) The Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Republic of Korea on extradition of convicted persons;

3) Fresh Wind Programme of renewed economic cooperation between the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Kazakhstan;

4) The Memorandum between the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea on the Fourth Industrial Revolution;

5) The Protocol of Intentions on establishment of the Joint International IT Center between the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea;

6) The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea in joint research and use of space for peaceful purposes;

7) The plan of implementation of Fresh Wind Programme in healthcare between the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea;

8) The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the State Revenues Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance and the Customs Service of the Republic of Korea on mutual recognition of authorized economic operators;