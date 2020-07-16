Kazakhstan, S Korea to step up health cooperation
The meeting discussed the epidemic situations in Kazakhstan and South Korea, the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, provision of the first medical aid to coronavirus patients, the current issues relating to further cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Seoul such as sharing the best practices and knowledge in the healthcare field, medical education and science.
The Korean side shared its COVID-19-handling experience and the steps to improve the healthcare system for better preparedness and responsiveness to future outbreaks.
According to Tsoi, international cooperation and mutual support play a great role in the fight against COVID-19. Korea is the leader in the COVID-19 fight, therefore, the cooperation could help solve the problems caused by the pandemic, especially an exchange of knowledge and advanced practices on how to control the COVID-19 virus.
The meeting resulted in the agreement between the sides to further develop the cooperation in the healthcare field and to hold online seminars on prognosis of COVID-19, pandemic simulation, and so on.
The sides pledged to develop strategic cooperation in the short, medium and long terms.