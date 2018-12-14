Kazakhstan - S. Korea trade hits record high in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 2019 will be a breakthrough year in Kazakhstan-South Korea relations, Kazakh Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Bakyt Dyussenbayev shared his opinion during celebrations of the 27th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan held in Seoul, Kazinform has learned from Khabar 24 TV Channel.

"We expect that the final figures for 12 months will approach $3 billion. Besides, we are preparing for the next year. Next year is expected to be as much as successful. I would say that expectations are even greater as the President of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Moon Jae-in's, is set to visit Kazakhstan," said Bakyt Dyussenbayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea.

2019 will begin with a meeting of the Kazakh-Korean Business Council and the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. Representatives of the Governments and businesses of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea are preparing bilateral agreements to be signed during Moon Jae-in's official visit to Astana. Experts anticipate that the intensification of contacts at all levels will result in new records in trade between the two countries.