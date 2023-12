NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round-match at Wimbledon, Sports.kz reports.

31-year-old Kukushkin outplayed German player, aged 29, 6:3, 7:6, 4:6, 7:5. The match lasted for 3 hours 18 minutes. In the next round Kukushkin No.58 seed will face Japan's Kei Nishikori.