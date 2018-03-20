Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin, Diyas, Putintseva to participate in Miami Open 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top tennis players will have their first matches at the Miami Open 2018 (Masters), USA, on March 21, Sportinform reports.

The winners' pot of the tournament totals $8 million.

Kazakhstan's No 1 in men's tennis Mikhail Kukushkin (83rd in ATP rating) will face Marius Copil of Romania (84rd). Losing once, Kukushkin defeated the Romanian player in 2 of 3 matches. It bears reminding the Kazakh player became the winner of Irving Challenger the day before yesterday.



World №56 Zarina Diyas will play against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. (№83) for the first time ever.

The opponent of Yulia Putintseva will be determined after the qualifying round.

The remarkable thing is that the world's top players including Roger Federer, Juan Martín del Potro, Novak Djokovic, Marin Čilić, Simona Halep, Viktoria Azarenka, Serena Williams, and Caroline Wozniacki will also compete there.