ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin has gone eight positions down in the updated ATP singles ranking as of July 23, 2018 and is now at No.87, SPORTINFORM reports.



Bublik lost 14 positions to stay at No.165, while Nedovesov, on the contrary, shot up 19 positions to reach No.264.



The top three is the same with Rafael Nadal No.1, followed by Federer and Zverev.