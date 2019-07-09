  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan's Kukushkin loses to world №7 at Wimbledon

    08:13, 09 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan is leaving the 2019 Wimbledon after a fourth-round loss to the world №7, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the fourth-round match the 31-year-old Kukushkin was stunned by Japanese Kei Nishikori in four sets 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

    Next Nishikori will face 2nd-seeded Roger Federer in the quarterfinal.

    Recall that it was the first time in Mikhail Kukushkin's career that he reached the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament in London.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!