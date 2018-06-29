  • kz
    Kazakhstan's Kukushkin marches on in Eastbourne

    09:00, 29 June 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reached the semifinals of the ATP's Natural Valley International in Eastbourne, Kazinform reports.

    In the quarterfinal match Kukushkin edged out British Kyle Edmund who previously eliminated former world №1 Andy Murray.

    Although the Kazakhstani lost the first set, he managed to overcome his opponent in the next two 6-3, 6-1.

    The match lasted for 2 hours and 16 minutes.

    Kukushkin will next face world №67 Mischa Zverev of Germany.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
