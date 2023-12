NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin failed to break through the Round of 32 in the men's singles at the 2019 Eastbourne International, ATP World Tour, Sports.kz reports.

The match vs Sam Querrey of the U.S. lasted for 1 hour 27 minutes to end 6:3, 7:6 (4). In the Round of 16 the U.S. player will meet Dušan Lajović of Serbia.