    Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin out of Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha

    09:16, 09 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan crashed out of the 2019 Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev seeded 2nd at the tournament stunned Kukushkin in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. The match lasted for 1 h 9 minutes.

    World №23 Rublev took their head-to-head rivalry to 2:3.

    It should be noted that in the opening round Kukushkin edged out wildcard Malek Jaziri.



    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
