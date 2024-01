ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has reached the ATP World Tour 250 Series quarterfinals underway in Lyon, France, Sports.kz reports.

In the second round 30-year-old Kazakhstani player defeated Federico Coria of Argentine, 6:2, 6:3. The match lasted for 1 hour 4 minutes.



Kukushkin will face Gilles Simon of France in the quarterfinals.